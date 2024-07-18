Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,784 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Hovde Group cut their target price on Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Independent Bank Group Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $55.59 on Thursday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $56.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Independent Bank Group’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 60.08%.

Independent Bank Group Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.