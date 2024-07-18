Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,815 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 182,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,323,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 320,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period.

PDBC stock opened at $13.93 on Thursday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

