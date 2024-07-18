Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 18,446 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 146.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,446 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 214,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Autohome by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 12,058 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 443,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome Stock Down 0.6 %

Autohome stock opened at $27.82 on Thursday. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $34.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.68.

Autohome Dividend Announcement

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $222.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.23 million. Autohome had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Autohome’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Autohome Profile

(Free Report)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.