Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,078 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Acadia Realty Trust

In other news, VP Richard Hartmann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Acadia Realty Trust news, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $211,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Hartmann sold 25,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $20.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.46. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.27). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $91.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 900.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Acadia Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

