Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 3,204 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJW. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 429,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,815,000 after purchasing an additional 18,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SJW Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,387,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,510,000 after buying an additional 61,015 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SJW Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 22,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Price Performance

Shares of SJW opened at $60.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.96. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $51.17 and a 1-year high of $73.14. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.61.

SJW Group Announces Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $149.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.60 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 6.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at SJW Group

In other news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 1,400 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $77,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,546. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

