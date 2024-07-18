Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Renasant were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Renasant by 13,710.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Renasant from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Renasant in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Renasant in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of RNST opened at $36.00 on Thursday. Renasant Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $254.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.60 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 14.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

