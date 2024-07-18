Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.66 ($0.01). Approximately 2,711,526 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 3,702,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.72 ($0.01).

Mirriad Advertising Stock Down 7.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.59 million, a PE ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

About Mirriad Advertising

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India. It inserts advertising imagery, such as signage, products, or videos into pre-existing video content. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

