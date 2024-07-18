Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Position Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,990 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 43,430 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.34% of Modine Manufacturing worth $16,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,853,000 after purchasing an additional 95,255 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 23,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 24,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MOD shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of MOD opened at $106.43 on Thursday. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $35.12 and a one year high of $117.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $603.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

