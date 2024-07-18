Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Downgraded to Underweight at Barclays

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $47.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $55.00. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 12.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of TAP opened at $53.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

