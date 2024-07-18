Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Position Lowered by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,187 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $16,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $493,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $6,421,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 9.4% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 149,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $50.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $61.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.73.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNST. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.48.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

