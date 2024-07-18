Morgan Stanley Boosts Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $46.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC restated a hold rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.76.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $44.44. The stock has a market cap of $343.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,734,407,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 644,460,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,437,936,000 after buying an additional 36,124,363 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 360.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 37,290,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,514,000 after buying an additional 29,198,846 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1,071.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,082,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,150,000 after buying an additional 12,880,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,502,720,000 after buying an additional 9,879,524 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

