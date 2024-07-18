Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has $23.50 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James cut Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.92.

MSDL stock opened at $23.25 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 62.34%. The company had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSDL. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $646,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,973,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

