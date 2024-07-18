Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.93

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.925 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

Morgan Stanley has raised its dividend payment by an average of 32.4% per year over the last three years. Morgan Stanley has a dividend payout ratio of 45.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Morgan Stanley to earn $7.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $106.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Morgan Stanley

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.