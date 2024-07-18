Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Increased to $121.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.18.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $106.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.74. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $109.11. The stock has a market cap of $173.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.925 per share. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,451,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,585,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631,435 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,481,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,681,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981,528 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,250,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,380,000 after purchasing an additional 517,446 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,197,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,883,392,000 after acquiring an additional 575,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $958,105,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.