MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.37

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.37 and last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 68672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

MRC Global Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. MRC Global had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Grant R. Bates sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $474,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,291.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Grant R. Bates sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $474,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,291.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Grant R. Bates sold 4,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $64,644.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,828.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,698 shares of company stock worth $1,242,374. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. Engine Capital Management LP raised its stake in MRC Global by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 3,866,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,574,000 after acquiring an additional 891,454 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in MRC Global by 22.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,010,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,863,000 after acquiring an additional 561,706 shares in the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth $4,745,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 24.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,989,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,389,000 after purchasing an additional 397,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 5.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,360,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,521,000 after purchasing an additional 358,580 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

