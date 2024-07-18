Natarajan Sethuraman Sells 600 Shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $10,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Natarajan Sethuraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Natarajan Sethuraman sold 638 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $11,484.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Natarajan Sethuraman sold 9,675 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $146,963.25.

On Thursday, May 16th, Natarajan Sethuraman sold 1,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

Entrada Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ TRDA opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.35. The company has a market cap of $577.97 million, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of -0.25. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $18.44.

Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $59.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 14.42%. Research analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRDA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,045,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after buying an additional 26,144 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 792.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 427.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

