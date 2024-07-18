Natarajan Sethuraman Sells 638 Shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Stock

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2024

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDAGet Free Report) insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $11,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Natarajan Sethuraman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 12th, Natarajan Sethuraman sold 600 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $10,800.00.
  • On Monday, May 20th, Natarajan Sethuraman sold 9,675 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $146,963.25.
  • On Thursday, May 16th, Natarajan Sethuraman sold 1,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $15,000.00.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of TRDA opened at $17.12 on Thursday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of -0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.35.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.06. Entrada Therapeutics had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $59.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 476.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 427.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Entrada Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA)

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.