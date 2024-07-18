Natarajan Sethuraman Sells 638 Shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $11,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Natarajan Sethuraman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 12th, Natarajan Sethuraman sold 600 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $10,800.00.
- On Monday, May 20th, Natarajan Sethuraman sold 9,675 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $146,963.25.
- On Thursday, May 16th, Natarajan Sethuraman sold 1,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $15,000.00.
Entrada Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of TRDA opened at $17.12 on Thursday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of -0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 476.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 427.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Entrada Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Entrada Therapeutics
Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Entrada Therapeutics
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.