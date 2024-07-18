Natarajan Sethuraman Sells 638 Shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $11,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Natarajan Sethuraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Natarajan Sethuraman sold 600 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $10,800.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Natarajan Sethuraman sold 9,675 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $146,963.25.

On Thursday, May 16th, Natarajan Sethuraman sold 1,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $15,000.00.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of TRDA opened at $17.12 on Thursday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of -0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.06. Entrada Therapeutics had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $59.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 476.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 427.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Entrada Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

