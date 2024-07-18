National Bank Financial Comments on Stelco Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Stelco in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Stelco (TSE:STL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.39 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$771.42 million.

Separately, Stifel Canada cut shares of Stelco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Stelco has a 1 year low of C$21.00 and a 1 year high of C$26.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

