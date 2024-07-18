National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.97

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.97 and last traded at $43.97, with a volume of 12395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on National Bank from $45.00 to $40.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

National Bank Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.86.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.98 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

Institutional Trading of National Bank

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in National Bank by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $703,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

