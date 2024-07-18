National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Sets New 1-Year High at $72.97

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.97 and last traded at $72.95, with a volume of 7329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on National Health Investors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

National Health Investors Stock Down 0.5 %

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 13.24 and a quick ratio of 13.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.03%.

Insider Activity at National Health Investors

In related news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. bought 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.83 per share, with a total value of $28,767.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,940.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Health Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

(Get Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Articles

