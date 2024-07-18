Needham & Company LLC Downgrades Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) to Hold

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, FinViz reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Inari Medical from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $58.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.38. Inari Medical has a 52 week low of $36.73 and a 52 week high of $71.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $143.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.32 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inari Medical will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 38,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,619,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 965,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,545,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 16,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $910,086.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,257,328.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 38,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,619,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 965,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,545,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,293 shares of company stock worth $9,543,468 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,599,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,681,000 after purchasing an additional 561,562 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,702,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,501,000 after buying an additional 255,182 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 27.4% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 777,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,288,000 after buying an additional 167,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,693,000 after buying an additional 41,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 567,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,827,000 after buying an additional 107,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

