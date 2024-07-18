New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMFC. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David Ogens purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $44,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,854.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $90.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.08 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.67%. New Mountain Finance’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

