Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Gap Down to $3.92

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.92, but opened at $3.84. Nokia Oyj shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 1,415,706 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.89.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NOK

Nokia Oyj Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. On average, analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 67,489,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,912,000 after buying an additional 15,175,751 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 106,769,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,152,000 after buying an additional 5,087,927 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 379.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,493,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 1,182,184 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,179,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after buying an additional 1,027,600 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 98.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,749,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 867,297 shares during the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nokia Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.