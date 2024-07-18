Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Gap Down to $3.92

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.92, but opened at $3.84. Nokia Oyj shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 1,415,706 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.89.
Nokia Oyj Trading Up 0.3 %
Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. On average, analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 67,489,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,912,000 after buying an additional 15,175,751 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 106,769,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,152,000 after buying an additional 5,087,927 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 379.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,493,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 1,182,184 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,179,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after buying an additional 1,027,600 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 98.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,749,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 867,297 shares during the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.
