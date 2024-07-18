Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Stock Holdings Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Northeast Bank by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $6,082,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Northeast Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Northeast Bank by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Northeast Bank by 3,166.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period.

Northeast Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBN opened at $68.90 on Thursday. Northeast Bank has a twelve month low of $42.43 and a twelve month high of $69.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.07.

Northeast Bank Dividend Announcement

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $66.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

