Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 112,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 305.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

NOG stock opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.92. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.79.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $396.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $56,877.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 109,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $56,877.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 109,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $142,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,526,859.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,534 shares of company stock valued at $252,144 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

