Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial grew its position in Nutrien by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Nutrien by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Up 2.5 %

NTR opened at $52.20 on Thursday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $47.86 and a 12 month high of $69.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NTR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Nutrien from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

