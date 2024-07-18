OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,813 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 1,240.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at OceanFirst Financial

In related news, EVP Brian Schaeffer sold 3,500 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $54,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,868 shares in the company, valued at $648,535.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OCFC opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $19.58.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $98.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OCFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OCFC

OceanFirst Financial Profile

(Free Report)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.