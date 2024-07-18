Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) to Issue Dividend of $0.22

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Saturday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Ohio Valley Banc has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $100.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Ohio Valley Banc ( NASDAQ:OVBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 14.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ohio Valley Banc in a report on Saturday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

