Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Macquarie

Macquarie reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $91.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

