ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Announces $0.99 Quarterly Dividend

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.99 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%.

ONEOK has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years. ONEOK has a payout ratio of 72.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ONEOK to earn $5.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.1%.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $85.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $86.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. US Capital Advisors cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OKE

About ONEOK

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.