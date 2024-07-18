OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Holdings Decreased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,153 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in OPENLANE by 16,018.2% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in OPENLANE in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in OPENLANE in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OPENLANE during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at OPENLANE

In related news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 6,000 shares of OPENLANE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $108,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,079.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of OPENLANE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on OPENLANE from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

OPENLANE Stock Performance

Shares of KAR opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $18.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average is $16.18.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.19 million. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OPENLANE

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

