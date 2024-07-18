Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $22.51 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $23.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.85.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 45.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLFS. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

In other news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $63,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,193.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 108,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,480.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $63,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,193.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,625 shares of company stock valued at $320,046 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

