Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 367.6% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXON shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.54.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ AXON opened at $317.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $292.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.37 and a 52 week high of $329.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total transaction of $13,534,459.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,801,506.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total value of $13,638,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

