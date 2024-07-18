Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the first quarter worth about $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillman Solutions

In other Hillman Solutions news, Director Aaron Jagdfeld sold 49,447 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $447,000.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 197,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,160.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLMN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $350.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillman Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.