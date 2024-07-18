Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,329,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,632,000 after acquiring an additional 80,199 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,738,000 after acquiring an additional 345,558 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,455,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,151,000 after acquiring an additional 136,171 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,018,000 after acquiring an additional 26,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 678,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,546,000 after buying an additional 274,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Steven Madden Trading Down 1.7 %

Steven Madden stock opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.11. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $45.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $552.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 34.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $449,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,810.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $71,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,303 shares in the company, valued at $946,066.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,810.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $651,586 over the last ninety days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

