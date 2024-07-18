Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 14,194 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 222,843 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 444,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,531,000 after acquiring an additional 185,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure Price Performance

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average is $27.80. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $59.61.

Insider Activity

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $108.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. AtriCure’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Salvatore Privitera bought 5,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $36,135.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Salvatore Privitera acquired 5,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,202.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATRC has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AtriCure

AtriCure Company Profile

(Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.