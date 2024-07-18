Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Perimeter Solutions by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Perimeter Solutions

In other news, Director Jorge Valladares bought 42,000 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Perimeter Solutions stock opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $59.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their target price on Perimeter Solutions from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Perimeter Solutions Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

