Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $271,000 Holdings in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) by 34.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,576 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DLH were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLHC. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in DLH by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in DLH by 1.4% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 98,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in DLH by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 548,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 47,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

DLHC stock opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $165.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52 and a beta of 1.18. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14.

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $101.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 0.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DLH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

