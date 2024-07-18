Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $72,329.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,321.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $72,329.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,321.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $52,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,826 shares of company stock worth $1,080,597 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.67.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $181.66 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.30 and a 52 week high of $187.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.19%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

