Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Douglas Dynamics worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 260.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 65,042 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 206.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 36,134 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 32.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 259,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,056,000 after purchasing an additional 311,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLOW shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $35.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.24 million, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $95.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.86%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.