Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in V2X were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in V2X by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V2X by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,010,000 after buying an additional 156,866 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V2X by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 202,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after buying an additional 26,937 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V2X by 13.6% in the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of V2X by 61.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V2X Price Performance

VVX stock opened at $52.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average is $44.60. V2X, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $56.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V2X ( NYSE:VVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that V2X, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of V2X from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of V2X in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of V2X from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

V2X Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

