Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,464 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,866,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Everest Group from $457.00 to $454.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.40.

Everest Group Trading Up 0.9 %

EG opened at $398.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $381.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.63. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $343.36 and a 52 week high of $417.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. Everest Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

