Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 239 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $890,848,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,407,000 after buying an additional 468,950 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,168,000 after buying an additional 379,136 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 206.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 508,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,240,000 after buying an additional 342,939 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,828,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of BXP opened at $68.55 on Thursday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.64 and a 12 month high of $73.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.31%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Further Reading

