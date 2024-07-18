Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,883 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 75.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Trust purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $3,256,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 16,962 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 707,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,547,000 after acquiring an additional 19,462 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $7,422,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 596.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 225,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,113,000 after acquiring an additional 192,791 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC opened at $214.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.27. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $183.64 and a one year high of $258.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBAC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.31.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

