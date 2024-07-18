Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 409 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNN. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,000. Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,980,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,304,000 after acquiring an additional 506,474 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Harrington Investments INC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $28.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.25. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $31.31.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

