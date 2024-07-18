Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 978 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNX. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 64,084.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

NYSE CNX opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.84. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $26.60.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 40.44%. The business had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

