Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 91.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,803 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VST opened at $76.19 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $107.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a $0.218 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.37%.

In other news, Director Lisa Crutchfield acquired 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VST. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

