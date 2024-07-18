Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 6.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.5% in the first quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 67,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 19.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 83.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after buying an additional 65,027 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE WPC opened at $60.04 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $73.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 132.32%.

WPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WPC

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.