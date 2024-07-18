Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 3,212 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 8.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

In other Kroger news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,091.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kroger news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $1,693,450.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,582.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $54.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.57. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $58.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 39.59%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

