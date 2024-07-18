Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,990,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,958,000 after purchasing an additional 49,634 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 3,585.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,007,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OSIS shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In related news, insider Shalabh Chandra sold 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $94,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 310 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $41,236.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,098.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shalabh Chandra sold 676 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $94,302.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,281 shares of company stock worth $14,011,624. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Price Performance

OSIS opened at $149.19 on Thursday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.04 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $405.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Further Reading

